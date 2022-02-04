Apapa LG Boss Tasks Firms on CSR

The Chairman of Apapa Local Government, Hon. Idowu Adejumoke Senbanjo, has called on firms within the council area not to neglect their corporate social responsibility (CSR) and support her vision in rebuilding the local government.

A statement by the council’s Public Affairs Unit said the local government boss made the appeal while on a courtesy/familiarization visit to the Flour Mills Nigeria (FMN), Wharf Road, Apapa recently.

According to the statement, the council boss, in company with her aides and the management team intimated the flour and pastry giant of her administration’s vision to transform the local government area into a modern port city, safer, cleaner and conducive for business.

She advocated partnership with the council as part of FMN CSR functions to help in the environmental aesthetics.

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of FMN, Mr. Omoboyede Olusanya, who played host to the council mayor and her team, said that FMN has never shirked its CSR functions and has always ensured a sustainable environment wherever they operate with focus of education, health and power.

Olusanya revealed that the firm has helped in the rehabilitation of roads, clearing of drains and rebuilding of schools in the past, and promised FMN’s support to the council.

