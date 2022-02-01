Carter Centre Treats 36 Million Nigerians against Lymphatic Filariasis

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Carter Centre, an international non-governmental organisation has treated over 36 million Nigerians with Albendazole and Mectizan in line with efforts to prevent Lymphatic Filariasis (elephantiasis and hydrocele), a Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD) in Plateau and Nasarawa states.

Disclosing this at Seri village in Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State, Carter Center’s Director of Integrated Health Progrommes in charge of Plateau, Nasarawa and Ebonyi, Dr. Abel Eigege, said the event was to commemorate 2022 World NTD Day.

Eigege said the centre provided the treatments in almost a quarter of a century, adding that they also successfully carried over 10, 000 surgeries on patients with Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) that degenerated into hydrocele (enlarged testis) and lymphedema.

He said: “As part of our success story, we interrupted the transmission of Guinea worm in 2008, and successfully eradicated it, and in 2013 Nigeria was certified Guinea worm free.

“We started the Onchoserciasis (river blindness) programme in 1992, by 2017, we interrupted the transmission and we eliminated the transmission last year, 2021.

“It is a major milestone in the sense that Plateau and Nasarawa states are the only states that have eliminated onchocerciasis, they are also the only states that have eliminated Lymphatic Filariasis (elephantiases).

“It may interest you to know that Nigeria has the highest burden of onchocerciasis (river blindness) in the world. So if you can eliminate the transmission in any place, it gives a hope that it’s possible to eliminate it; I know Carter Center boosts hope and it also deals with diseases.”

Eigege added that the NTD World Day with theme; ‘Achieving heath equity to end the neglect of poverty-related diseases’ was to celebrate the success stories of the Centre.

While commending government for human resource support by allowing their staff to assist the Center in carrying its interventions, Eigege pointed out that monies used for the intervention in the field were largely from donor support to the Centre.

Plateau state NTD Coordinator, Mr. Philemon Dagwa also lauded the Center for its interventions that have saved many lives, noting that “Carter Centre has been working in the state for more than two decades, and so many diseases have been eradicated owing to their interventions. Government also has been driving the system by making available their staff to support Centre.”

A patient managed of elephantiasis, Mrs. Elizabeth Jerl, appreciated the Center for coming to their aid.

Jerl said that she could hardly walk but with the treatment, she could now move around. She however, appealed to the Centre to make more drugs to them on regular basis.

