Agbakoba Urges Lawyers to Embrace ICT to Meet Future Challenges

The Management of Olisa Agbakogba Legal, has stated that it has repositioned itself to serve both its present and future clients better.

Speaking to a group of senior Judiciary correspondents in a chat, the senior Partner of the firm, Dr Olisa Agbakogba, SAN, said that with the coming of ICT, digital technology seems to be the order of the day, and firms have to evolve in order to meet up with present and future challenges.

Other Partners who spoke at the media chat include the Managing Partner, Mrs Yvonne Ezekiel, Mr Collins Okeke, Mr Babatunde Ogungbamila, who spoke on the dispute resolution, maintained that no business man will be happy to see his money trapped in a dispute.

Osita Okoro and Beverley Onyejianya both spoke on their work on Public Policy Management, and the various developments in the Sports and Entertainment world.

