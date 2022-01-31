Umahi Unleashing Terror on Opposition, PDP Alleges

Chuks Okocha



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, accused the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, of unleashing terror on innocent Nigerians, particularly opposition PDP members and other dissenting voices in the state.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Debo Ologunagba, the party said the PDP was alarmed by reports that Umahi kept a group of non-state actors, disguising as Ebube Agu security outfit, to arrest, attack and inflict grievous bodily harm on Nigerians and particularly PDP members in Ebonyi State.

The party said since Umahi made the error in his devastating adventure of moving from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he was unrecognised and frustrated, he has allegedly resorted to terrorising innocent Nigerians, especially, PDP members in a desperate bid to create fear, panic and siege mentality on citizens of the state as a prelude to rigging the 2023 general election.

The PDP urged Nigerians to note how Umahi instigated the illegal arrest of the Ebonyi State Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, Nwoba Chika Nwoba, and kept him in detention without justification on the strength of a draconian law that did not pass through the established due process of lawmaking.

“A prominent member of the PDP and former member the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Linus Abaa Okorie, was declared wanted by Governor Umahi without any accusation or charges levelled against him.

“Our Party vehemently rejects such violation of Fundamental Human Rights going on in Ebonyi State and calls on Nigerians to hold Governor Umahi and the APC responsible for acts of violence and terrorism in Ebony State,” the PDP states.

