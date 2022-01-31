Stephen Akintayo Foundation organises Upgrade Conference

Business entrepreneurs and start – ups have been enjoined not to get weary but upgrade and rise above the present economic loom caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic disease.

Executive Chairman, GText Homes Limited, Dr Stephen Akintayo stated this during the Upgrade Conference and launching of Stephen Akintayo Foundation and Book Presentation.

According to Akintayo, ” most business owners get weary within three years space of running their enterprise and is one of the reasons most start-ups and SMEs dont rise above a particular level, because they have not been able to carve a niche for themselves”

“Majority of these entrepreneurs want to do almost everything that can bring in fast income for them. The solution is upgrading of skills, proper system, branding and mentoring, among other panacea.”

The Managing Director GText Global Homes Limited, Mr Flemmming Rontveld in his contribution added that, “budding entrepreneurs need to network with other great minds and be offered mentorship that offer capacity to them to move from their present position to where they want to be.

“Most dynamic societies in the world are the ones that have the most entrepreneurs, plus the economy and legal structures to encourage businessmen to achieve greater activities. A nation is prosperous only to the degree to which it encourages entrepreneurial activities in the society.”

