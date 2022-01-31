N’Assembly Transmits Reworked Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 to Buhari for Assent

By Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade

The National Assembly on Monday transmitted the reworked 2022 Electoral Act Amendment Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, who disclosed this in a one-page release entitled ‘Transmission of the Electoral Bill 2022’, said authentic copies of the Bill has been transmitted to the president by the Clerk to the National Assembly; Mr Olatunde Moses Ojo.

This, he stressed, was in accordance with the provisions of Section 58 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2 LFN 2004.

The release read in part: “The Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Olatunde Amos Ojo, has transmitted the authenticated copies of the Electoral Bill 2022 to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on 31st January 2022.

“This was done in accordance with the provisions of Section 58 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2 LFN 2004.

“Mr. President had withheld assent to the Electoral Bill 2021 transmitted to him on 19th November 2021. The Electoral Bill was thereafter reworked by the National Assembly and both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed same on 25th January 2022.”

