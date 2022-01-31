2023: APC Youths Promise Better Deal for Young Nigerians

Progressives Youths within the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) met in Lagos at the weekend at a parley which had in attendance young business stakeholders, political aspirants, and other young stakeholders within the government and party system. The conference, tagged the “Pre-festival business meet”, was organised with a view to ensuring adequate representation of young people in the new leadership of the party, set to emerge at the upcoming national convention.

Participants were drafted from the six South-western states and Kwara. According to speakers at the conference, the Progressives youth vision is to have young people better represented in decision-making structures, both within the leadership of the party and in government. The youths also deliberated on ways to ensure a better deal for young people, regardless of whoever emerges as the presidential candidate.

Speaking at the conference, businessman and serving lawmaker, Shina Peller stated that Nigerian youths must look beyond sentiment and divisive factors, and build a strong alliance beyond religion and ethnicity.

“The unity of Nigeria and its peace being of greater consequence should guide the actions and decisions of the younger generation towards the achievement of our collective vision. This will strengthen our resolve and make our voices heard.

We must not let religion and ethnicity divide us. If truly we want to take over the leadership of this country, there must be a clear vision which everyone must consider as our national priority”, Peller said.

Lanre Oyegbola, member of the APC National Youth Lobby Committee and coordinator of the South West Caucus, which organised the event, stated during his address that the initiative is a follow-up on outcomes of the APC Progressives Youth Conference which held in June 2021.

“We initiated this platform to mainstream young people in leadership positions in the party and government. This transformative APC Progressives’ Agenda within the context of the national framework is representative of the ethos of progressive youth leadership, youth participation and equitable representation at all levels of elective and appointive positions. This agenda is driven by the APC National Youth Lobby Committee under the leadership of Ismaeel Ahmed”, he said.

He further stated that it is crucial for young politicians to establish mutual understanding and a working partnership with their counterparts in the business world.

Kabir Aregbesola, also a member of the lobby committee, stated during his presentation that Nigerian youths must come together to speak with one voice. This objective, he said, will be furthered by the upcoming Progressives Youth Festival, slated to hold in Ibadan on February 5.

“For us to be part of Nigeria’s political reform, mobilization is key. On Saturday, February 5th 2022, we are bringing 100,000 youths together in Ibadan at Liberty Stadium for the Progressives Youth Festival. This festival is the first ever in the South-West for the youth and by the youth, and the aim is to entertain, empower, and energise”, he said.

Speaking earlier, Fatima Kakuri, another member of the lobby committee, stated that efforts made within the last one year have begun to yield fruit, with more young people emerging as party officials at the ward, local government and state congresses.

