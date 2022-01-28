Newspapers Distributors Association Loses Matron

Newspapers/Magazines’ Distributors Association of Nigeria (NDAN) Lagos Island Zone, will tomorrow hold an outing/thanksgiving service for its late pioneer member and matron, Mrs. Joko Onome Ojomo(Nee Jokome). Jokome, who was a chief from Enhwe Town in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, died on December 30, 2021 at the age of 80 years and has since been buried.

However, NDAN said it would hold a thanksgiving service at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Wesley Street, Ashimolowo, Abesan Estate in Ipaja, Lagos at 12 pm to honour her.

NDAN described late Ojomo as a woman of independent mind in the positive sense.

“She loved to embrace visions and pursued them with vigour to the best of her abilities,” it said.

NDAN is the umbrella organisation of all distributors of press products in the country since 1979.

