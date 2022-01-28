Kano Approves N26m for Sponsored Students’ Upkeep in India

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Executive Council has given approval for the execution of various infrastructure development projects in both urban and rural areas in the state.

The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muhammad Garba, announced this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council’s weekly meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.

Garba said the council approvals for the projects include that of a contract for the supply and placement of polished Nigerian granite at Tijjani Hashim (Galadiman Kano) Underpass at the cost of N525, 435, 750.00 million.

The project is aimed at controlling the high level of dampness, modernizing and further beautifying the existing structure.

He stated that approval has been given by the council for the revised estimate of contract for the placement of polished granite to cover retaining walls of the existing Underpass at Panshekara/Madobi Road Junction at an augmented cost of N65, 709, 198.00 million.

The commissioner further announced that a contract award has been approved by the council for the reconstruction of 3.35 kilometre Kwanar Gogori (off Shanono Road)-Gogori Town Road in Bagwai local government at the cost of N290, 265, 511.33 million.

The project, when completed, he said, would boost agricultural-cum-commercial activities and ease the transportation of both dry and rainy season’s farm produce, poultry and animal husbandry.

He said other approvals by the council include the ratification of determination of contract for the completion of Kanye-Kabo-Dubagau Road at the cost of N1, 640, 524, 143.83 billion.

He said other approvals by the council include the release of N25, 559, 600.00 million for the payment of outstanding tuition fees, upkeep allowances and airfare for 30 state sponsored students of Medicine, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy and Information and Communication technTechnology at SSIMS and RC, Dayananga Sagar College of Pharmacy Medicine/ Dayananga Sagar University and Dayananga Sagar College of Physiotherapy, India.

Other approvals by the council, according to him, include digitization programmes of Kano state public schools at the cost of N32, 940, 000.00 million and the release of N19, 800, 000.00 million for the hosting and sponsorship of an annual tournament to immortalize the former Head of State, Late General Murtala Ramat Muhammad.

Garba added that approval has been given for the release of N22, 220, 000.00 million for the conduct of a two-day technical workshop on agency banking to Qur’anic teachers (Alarammomi) as part of measures to empower Tsangaya schools to become self-reliant and create poverty/begging free Tsangaya dwellers.

The commissioner explained that basic equipment/materials needed for each Tsangaya school to be effectively initiated into the agency banking industry include finger biometric machine, laptop, camera, POS android device, among others.

