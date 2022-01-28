Insecurity: Police in Niger Receive Equipment to Fight Terrorists

As Joint Task Force intercepts 500 animals

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The police in Niger State on Thursday acquired some equipment to be deployed in the fight against terrorists and other criminal elements that have terrorized the state in recent time.

This is just as the Joint Task Force in the state has intercepted 500 animals said to have been rustled from three communities in two local governments of the state.

The platforms received by the Niger State Police Commissioner, Mr Monday Bala Kuyars, from the Police High Command include two gun trucks and five operational vehicles and other equipment among them bullet proof vests and helmets.

These equipment, Kuyars said, will assist the command in the fight against banditry and other acts of criminality in the state.

The police boss, who assured the people that the equipment will be properly maintained, directed that the gun-trucks should be strategically deployed in bandit-affected areas to boost the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other criminality in the areas, while three of the pick-up trucks will also be deployed to intensify patrols and visibility policing in the state.

The 500 animals intercepted from suspected rustlers in Galadima-Kogo, Allawa and Erena communities in Shiroro and Munya Local Governments, the Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Affairs, Mr Emmanuel Umar, disclosed, included 300 cows, 100 sheep and others.

He said that adequate provision has been made to secure the animals until their owners come forward to claim them, and appealed to the public to support government’s effort to rid the state of criminals

Umar said: “The inception of the animals was sequel to an onslaught that resulted to neutralizing many bandits and some security operatives casualties in the two local governments recently,” adding that the families of the deceased security personnel would be taken care of by the government.

He stated that the onslaught on bandits is a continuous exercise until the state is rid of all rustlers, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

The commissioner said the state government has concluded plans to establish a committee to fashion out modalities to identify the real owners of the animals and if otherwise, they will be auctioned and the process remitted to the state purse.

