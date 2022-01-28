Dana Air Donates to Old People’s Home, Orphanages

In line with it’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Dana Air has donated sundry items to the Lagos Old People’s Home and a number of children’s Orphanages across the city.

A statement from Kingsley Ezenwa, Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air, said that the donations are in line with the airline’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and philosophy of supporting communities and non-governmental organisations that share similar objectives.

Some of the items donated to the Lagos Old People’s Home, Favid Orphanage Home and V.O.W (Hope) Orphanage included bags of rice, spaghetti, clothes, noodles, toiletries, detergents and beverages.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Dana Air, Sukhjinder Mann, who led the airline’s team on the visit to the Old People’s Home stated that ‘the elderly ones in our midst are our parents and we owe them a duty to take good care of them and see to their happiness at all times. I wish everybody here today good health and happiness”.

”At Dana Air we care about the health and well-being of our customers, with additional care and attention for our senior citizens. We will make this a regular initiative and will continue to support them in our own way as a customer and community focussed airline in Nigeria”.

On the donation to the orphanage homes, Sukh said it has always been our tradition to support orphanages , NGOs and the needy in the society and I am delighted to see these beautiful children happy. I hope that their visit to the airport to mingle with our teams gives them some inspiration for the future. Every child is important and it’s our duty to help those that need that little extra support”.

”Our CSR initiative cuts across all communities and sectors, having pioneered sponsorships in sports, breast and prostate cancer awareness, entertainment, and youth empowerment, I think it won’t be out of place to call on the well-meaning citizens of Nigeria to continue to support these worthy causes.” He added.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of 9 aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Owerri.

