Lagos Power Regulator Meets NERC’s Leadership, Seeks Closer Ties

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The electricity regulatory firm established by the Lagos State Government has paid a visit to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) aimed at strengthening regulatory collaboration and knowledge sharing.

The board members of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) and the Lagos State Independent System Operator (LISO) were led by the Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Biodun Ogunleye, a NERC statement said.

Ogunleye reaffirmed the Lagos state government’s commitment to expanding energy access and positioning LASERC as a model electricity regulator for other states. He explained that while LASERC regulates the electricity market in Lagos State, LISO oversees the operation of trade point meters and all bulk electricity measurements to ensure that all energy sold within the state is properly accounted for.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of LASERC, Mr Akinwunmi Ogunbiyi, and the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Temitope George, expressed their commitment to working closely with NERC to deepen their understanding of electricity market regulation and apply global best practices within their jurisdiction.

Welcoming the delegation, the Chairman of NERC, Dr Musiliu Oseni, underscored the strategic importance of the Nigerian power sector and urged LASERC and LISO officials to leverage their experience in building a foremost subnational electricity market.

He further emphasised the need for fairness, objectivity, and continuous learning, while assuring the delegation of NERC’s readiness to collaborate and share knowledge in support of universal electricity access.

Also speaking, NERC Commissioner for Corporate Services, Mr Nathan Shatti, highlighted the importance of continuous learning and sector-wide collaboration to balance stakeholder interests and improve energy access.

Besides, NERC Commissioner for Research and Data Analytics, Mr Animashaun Fouad, encouraged the Lagos team to proactively engage stakeholders and rebuild electricity consumers’ confidence in the state’s power market.