Techno Oil Seeks Policy Support to Grow Downstream Sector

Stories by Peter Uzoho

The Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Limited, Mrs Nkechi Obi, has emphasised the need for policy support and leadership in Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector to achieve energy security and sustainable growth.

Speaking during a panel session at the just-ended 9th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2026 in Abuja, Obi stressed that the sector must be localized to add value and ensure affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy products.

“Whatever we’re doing today, either downstream or whatever, must be able to produce or be able to achieve in terms of affordability. Products that are affordable, reliable, and sustainable,” Obi said.

She noted that Nigeria must take charge and show leadership in the region to inspire the world and benefit local communities.

Obi recalled the challenges faced by the downstream sector in the past, including pipeline vandalism, and praised the efforts of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in addressing the issue.

She highlighted the role of companies like Technooil and Dangote in developing the sector, but emphasized that more needs to be done to achieve energy security.

“The big elephant has come in, which is Dangote, who is able to build a refinery. And what we are trying to do here is that these businesses and the downstream must be localized”, Obi said.