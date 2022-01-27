Veritas to Graduate 331 Students in 10th Convocation

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A total number of 331 students in which 30 have first class, are set to graduate from Veritas University (VU) during its 10th convocation and inaugural lecture.

The Vice Chancellor of the VU, Professor Hyacinth Ichoku, who disclosed this yesterday said that 60 of the students would be graduating with post graduate degrees.

Ichoku also revealed that the sum of N1.450 billion was spent in building both male and female hostels.

The sum of N1.3 billion was spent on the female hostels while N150 million was expended in the construction of the male hostel. Both hostels are expected to accommodate four students in a room and each of the spaces cost N250,000 annually.

In terms of accreditation of courses, the vice chancellor disclosed that talks are still on going with the National Universities Commission on the approval of courses in medical sciences, pharmacy and laboratory science.

“This is the 14th year of the existence of this university and this is the 10th convocation ceremony. A total of 331 students will be graduating on Saturday and 30 will be graduating with a first class. Amongst this number are 60 post graduate students.

“We have 32 undergraduate programmes and over 18 post graduate programmes, which are in the faculties of education, engineering, humanities, applied sciences and law among others.

“There are more programmes we want to bring on board and we are still in talks with the NUC for medical sciences, pharmacy and laboratory science. We are also about to start doctoral programmes in accounting, mass communication, counseling and few others. For economics and political science, we are already running Ph.D. and graduating students already.

“The sum of N1.3 billion has been spent in building the female hostel. This amount is in terms of structure and furnishing. It’s quite a huge project and it started two years ago. It is accommodate 674 bed spaces which is about 200 standard and adjourning rooms with cleaning and reading facilities.

“The sum of N150 million was spent for the construction of the male hostel. It has 59 bed spaces for 300 students” he further stated.

