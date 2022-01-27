Senate Boosts NIMET Powers with Metrological Bill

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday passed the Nigerian Meteorological Agency Bill, 2022.

The proposed legislation would provide for the adequate legal framework for the regulation of meteorology in Nigeria.

The passage of the bill was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Committee on Aviation during plenary.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West), in his presentation, said the bill sought to repeal the Nigerian Meteorological Agency Act, 2003, and enact the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

Adeyemi said: “The objective of the bill is

for the purpose of enacting an Act that will give the agency the sole authority to regulate, licence, approve and authorise the standard of meteorological activities and operation in Nigeria.

“It seeks to be more elaborate than the existing Act to enable the agency enhance its mandates and meet its operational requirements.

“It will enable the agency to have clearer regulatory powers; effectively regulate climate information generation and dissemination in Nigeria.

“It will also be able to charge and collect revenue, and effectively manage the utilisation of climate and weather information in various sections of Nigeria’s national life.”

The lawmaker observed that the dominant opinion on the bill was that NIMET should be wholly turned around for optimal efficiency and to bring it in agreement with global best practices.

He said: “It is evident that the impacts of extreme weather and climate events are increasing in intensity, frequency and geographic scope in Nigeria.

“In order to be proactive and consistent in providing goods and services necessary to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDGS) in Nigeria, NIMET is required to contribute crucial weather and climate information services to various socio-economic sectors and to also contribute to the regional and global observation systems for the benefit of all.

“This is in line with the vision of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) 2030.”

