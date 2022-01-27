PDP People’s Mandate Appoints Patron

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) People’s Mandate has appointed the former Chairman of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) , Mr. Jide Adeniji as the group’s patron.

The PDP support group conveyed the decision of the group to Adeniji during a courtesy call on him recently by members of the National Executive Committee led by the National Coordinator and BOT Chairman, Mrs. Patricia Stan-Dioka.

The national coordinator disclosed the group considered the former FEMA boss as her patron due to his impeccable personality and integrity stressing that the group’s Creed is anchored on integrity and good governance, saying that is what the PDP people’s mandate want to return as part of the PDP political culture.

She revealed that the group has structures across states of the federation and is poised in mobilizing Nigerians of all walks of life to the PDP. Equally, she said the uniqueness of the support group is her empowerment programs for the youths and women.

Contributing, the national legal adviser went memory lane to narrate how the PDP was formed and recounted as a founding member, it took the party a lot of hard work to have won in the early days, and said the time has come to reciprocate the same hard work for the party to bounce back to the government.

Reacting, Jide Adeniji appreciated the group for honouring him as their patron and promised to give his best towards the actualization of the group’s vision maintaining that all hands must be on deck for the return of PDP to the government.

