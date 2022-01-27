NSCDC to Train Personnel to Counter Terrorists’ Attacks in Katsina

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is set to upgrade the hardware of its personnel with commensurate training to match the current wave of attacks on security operatives in the country.

The Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, gave this assurance while on a visit to the Katsina State Governor, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, to commiserate with him on the recent killings of security operatives and other innocent citizens of the sate when suspected terrorists attacked a military base in Shinfida community, Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

During the attack, the terrorists killed a soldier and an officer of the NSCDC.

Audi lamented the vicious way bandits stormed the military camp in their numbers, shooting sporadically at everyone in sight and burning down two patrol vehicles and hijacking another to transport stolen foods items to their base.

The CG, while extolling the governor for supporting and providing an enabling environment for all security agencies in the state, vowed that NSCDC would spare no effort in ensuring total decimation and annihilation of all terrorist groups causing mayhem in the country.

He said: “The brazen attack on security operatives recently is one too many, and must be resisted on all fronts to prevent further loss of lives of our personnel out there on the field working assiduously to keep the country intact at the expense of their lives.

“It is high time we went back to the drawing board to develop new methods and tactics to win this asymmetric warfare that is fast consuming our people.”

He assured the governor of total victory against bandits and all extremist groups terrorising the country, insisting that the Corps under his leadership would continue to work closely with the state government by providing credible intelligence information to nip insecurity in the bud.

Audi reiterated that the NSCDC would continue to synergise with other security and law enforcement agencies in maintaining internal peace and security through concerted effort to improve the professional skills and dexterity of NSCDC operatives through a highly blended training and retraining programme for personnel.

While responding, the governor commended the NSCDC boss for the professional experience he brought to bear in achieving so much within such a short period of his appointment as the third substantive CG of NSCDC, and promised to give total support to the Corps in carrying out their duties in order to ensure they operate successfully without hitches.

