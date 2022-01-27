No Child of School Age Should Roam Streets in Kogi, Bello Warns Parents

Ibrahim Oyewale

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has warned that no child of school age should be seen on the streets during school hours across the state. Also, Kogi State Government has flagged off its School Adoption and Mentorship Programme to help restore the glory of education and to motivate learners for improved performance in education across the state.

Bello gave this warning while at the inauguration ceremony in Lokoja said his approval for the mentorship programme was to help restore the glory of education and to motivate learners for improved performance across the state.

Bello, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Folashade Ayoade, stressed that education remained the topmost priority of his administration.

He emphasised that it had become a crime in Kogi, according to the State Education Law 2020, for any child of school age to be seen roaming about on the streets during school hours.

He enjoined parents to properly mentor their children by living by example, while urging children to make up their mind to be the best irrespective of their background.

According to him, education is the right of every child in Kogi. Education is the mother of all professions.

‘’It is now a crime in Kogi for any school age child to be seen on the streets during school hours.

‘’Being a girl child, you must do your best. Don’t because you are a girl child and not put in your best.

‘’We must identify the gift of God in our children, mentor them and help them grow in life’’, he said.

The governor urged parents to give their girl child the best of education, saying she would make them proud and the society at large.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Wemi Jones, said the programme was the Ministry’s initiative, aimed at encouraging stakeholders to encourage learners’ interest in school by adopting and mentoring students in public secondary schools across the state.

He emphasised that the mentorship programme was to enable stakeholders offer career guidance and values to learners; gives first-hand information to stakeholders regarding the needs and challenges facing schools in their immediate communities, among others.

