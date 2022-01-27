Nigerian Students Win Polyup USA ELON MUSK XPRIZE

Emma Okonji

About 18 students from both primary and secondary schools across Nigeria, who took part in the ELON MUSK XPRIZE CARBON REMOVAL project challenge, came out winners, alongside students from 16 other countries organised by Polyup USA .

Wificombat Academy, pioneer in the edutech space in Nigeria, founded by Mrs. Dele Tejuoso in partnership with Polyup USA, led Team Nigeria to win in the competition.

The competition was chaired by The Centre for Sustainable Development and Global Competitiveness (SDGC) at Stanford University.

The students provided solution to earth’s climate change and carbon emission using maths, robotics and computational learning.

Speaking about the achievement of the team, Tejuoso, said they were able to accomplish it by working in various start-up teams alongside other students from different parts of the world for a period six months, from July to December, 2021.

“Three of the start-up teams our students belonged to, emerged winners. The start-up teams are: Samurai Velocity- First Position for Carbon Removal Solution; Golden Ratio- 2nd Runner Up for Top Libraries Award and Technological Future-3rd Runner Up for Top Libraries award.

These students will now be beneficiaries of the $15,000 Innovation Hub Awards given to the winners,” Tejuoso said.

The students include: Abdullah Olamiteju Qamardeen- Muhibat Memorial School; Abdulrahman Abdulwaheed- Muhibat Memorial School; Anjola Etop-Elem- British International school; Aseoluwa Ayanwale- River Oaks School Lagos ; Benaiah Ajayi- Temple Secondary School; Bethel Ajayi- Chrisland High school; David Nwoye – Grange School; Israel Ehimanre Isibor – Bowine International School; Jerry Okikiola Isibor – Bowine International School; Jessie Etop-Elem- Lagos Preparatory school; Johnnie Olusanya – Cumnor House School of Boys UK; Joshua Etop-Elem- British International School; Kayode Suaad – Muhibat Memorial School; Oluwadunto Ayanwale – Loveworld Schools, Lagos; Oluwafoyinsolami Bamidele – Hallifield College Maryland, Lagos; Oluwagbolawole Bamidele- Hallifield College Maryland, Lagos; Semilore Tejuoso- Temple Secondary School; Damilare Agbaje – Grange School.

“Our organisation is a digital incubation hub keen on providing education technology solutions and changing the educational landscape in Nigeria by building a strong innovation hub community through innovative learning for kids and teens , preparing them for the innovation economy and the future of work.

“By February 2022, our organisation will be holding what is called the Poly Fest to celebrate our students who have done outstandingly and emerged winners in the ELON MUSK XPRIZE CARBON REMOVAL project and we will be inviting other students across Nigeria to be a part of the Polyfest. This event will be virtual and will hold in February 2022,” Tejuoso further said.

The Academy is inviting students across Nigeria to partake in the life transformational event to celebrate with the winners of the 2021 Project.

