Adeboye at 80: RCCG Offers Free Surgery for Cleft Lip, Palate Patients

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Redeemers Health Centre in partnership with Good Smile Africa Advocacy Initiative is offering free surgery for Cleft Lip and Palate patients.

The free surgery will kick off from March 22 to 26 this year at the health centre on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

The free medical surgery is designed to celebrate the Founder and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as he joins the octogenarian club on March 22.

Follow up visit will be held from May 20 to 22. The organisers can be reached on 07052924071, 08036536111 08062169266, 08064004689.

In the words of the organiser, a cleft lip or palate is not a curse or evil spirit as anybody that has cleft lip or palate can be helped.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

