We’ll Not Allow Herdsmen to Overrun Us, Akeredolu Vows

Fidelis David

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said his government will not allow criminals masquerading as herdsmen to overrun the state under any guise.

Akeredolu, who vowed to bring to justice the killer herdsmen terrorising some communities, assured of more security presence in some areas of the state.

The Governor spoke yesterday in his office while receiving on courtesy visit representatives of Auga Community led by the Alauga of Auga-Akoko, Oba Samuel Agunloye.

Akeredolu, who frowned at the incessant attacks on farmers and their farmlands, especially in the bordering towns, said increased security presence will be deployed.

He charged the people to also be prepared and report suspected criminals to security agencies on time, saying his administration will not allow killer herdsmen to overrun the state.

The governor also called on traditional rulers in the state to work with the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies for proper security of their domain.

Akeredolu emphasised that the Iboropa-Auga/Ase/Ikaram road is one of the roads slated to be constructed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

On renovation of Auga Community Grammar School, Auga Akoko, Akeredolu said the time has come for communities to come up with various strategies towards developing their schools, saying old students associations and the communities must also join hands in developing the schools in their localities.

