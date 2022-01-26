Senate President to Inaugurate Multi-million Naira Mini Sports Centre in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, will at the weekend inaugurate a multi-million naira sports complex in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, facilitated by Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, representing Akwa Ibom North East senatorial district.

The state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, and the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, will be among top dignitaries to grace the project inauguration.

The multi-purpose composite sports facility located in Ifa Ikot Akpan community in Uyo Local Government Area is among constituency projects to be launched.

A statement signed by Chief Okon Osung, chairman central planning committee, said the complex which will also serve as a community and youth development centre, is located on two acres of land on the outskirts of Uyo metropolis on the airport road.

The multi-million naira complex among other facilities has a standard football field, basketball pitch, lawn tennis court, and a 1,500 capacity event centre.

The complex also has an ICT hub, a dedicated transformer and water treatment facility.

The other components include a bar, restaurant and a solar power support system.

According to the statement, the mini sports complex would also serve as a centre for promoting sporting activities among the constituents as well as other recreational activities.

Also billed for inauguration in the community is a 1.3km road project equally facilitated by Senator Akpan.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

