Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Defiling Neighbour’s Three-year-old Daughter

Wale Igbintade

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court yesterday sentenced a pedophile, Sunday Oyedele, to life imprisonment for defiling a three-year-old neighbour’s daughter (name withheld).

In her judgement, Justice Abiola Soladoye described the convict as a ‘sexual monster’, who should be locked away, adding that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The Judge held that: “The defilement saga is unfortunate; the defendant is a sexual monster, a pedophile, who should be locked away.

“The charge against the defendant has been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

“The defendant, having been found guilty, is sentenced to life imprisonment with no option of fine.

“He is also to have his name registered in the Sex Offenders Register as maintained by the Lagos State Government.”

According to the prosecution team led by Mr. Olusola Soneye, the defendant committed the offence in November 2017.

The convict was arraigned on April 29, 2019, on a one-count charge of defilement-having had an unlawful sexual intercourse with the toddler at Itamaga area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

During the trial, four witnesses had testified on the side of the prosecution team, including Dr. Oyedeji Alagbe, a medical doctor from the Mirabel Centre (a Sexual Assault Referral Centre)

Alagbe in his evidence said medical examinations revealed that the minor was defiled both anally and vaginally.

Oyedele testified solely in his defence led by his lawyer, Mr. Kelechi Obi.

