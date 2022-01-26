LG Polls: Masari Calls on APC Members to Shun Dispute

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has called on All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and supporters in the state to put their house in order so that the ruling party can retain power in next year’s election, saying any dispute could put the party in jeopardy during election.

He revealed that it is better for his enemy in the ruling APC to win the forthcoming local government elections than his lover in the opposition party.

Masari spoke in Hausa while addressing APC members in the state during the party’s stakeholders meeting held at the Government House ahead of the state council polls slated for April 11, 2022.

The Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission, Ibrahim Bako, had in a press conference, announced that the state local governments election will be conducted in April 11, 2022.

According to him, “Vying for an elective position is not a crime but it becomes a crime when it is not done in accordance with the will of God. I appeal to all aspirants from councillorship to governorship to support the APC to conduct a peaceful local government election in the state.

“What our opposition wants is that APC should be dislodged so that they can get what they want. I swear, it is better for my enemy in APC to win the election than my lover in any opposition party to win.”

Masari, however, said he sacked the local government chairmen and their councillors that were elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform because “we can’t work with them with a peaceful mind”.

Reacting to Masari’s statement, the state PDP Chairman, Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, said the governor’s pronouncement has vindicated him that the APC administration in the state “is one sided, sentimental and clueless”.

He said: “As the chief security officer of the state, he needs to carry everybody along. We have been vindicated as an opposition party because this man dissolved elected chairmen and councillors illegally and deliberately because they are not from his political party.”

