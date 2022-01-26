Katsina LG Polls: PDP Insists on Electronic Transmission of Results

Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that the state Independent Electoral Commission (KATSIEC) must approve electronic transmission of results for the April 11 council election in the state.

The state chairman of the main opposition party, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, who disclosed this in a chat with THISDAY Wednesday, identified electronic transmission of results as the only panacea for a free, fair and credible election.

The Chairman of KATSIEC, Ibrahim Bako, had in a press conference, announced that the state local government elections will be conducted on April 11, 2022.

Majigiri explained that the state electoral umpire has no excuses not to use the electronic direct transmission of results in the council election, adding that the system will tackle election malpractices.

He said: “As a party, we are suggesting electronic transmission of results for the local government election in Katsina. At least Kaduna State has done it and it was credible.

“So, the Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KATSIEC) should emulate Kaduna State by electronically transmitting the April 11 local government election results for free, fair and credible election.”

The state PDP chairman explained that the party has commenced the sale of forms for councillorship and chairmanship positions for the local government election.

As a political party that relies on people, he said, the party will be giving free forms to women and physically challenged people within the party irrespective of the position they want to contest.

He said: “We decided to sell the chairmanship form at the rate of N60,000, that is N50,000 for nomination form and N10,000 for expression of interest; and N20,000 for councillorship nomination form and N5,000 for expression of interest.”

