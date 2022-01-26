GNI Expresses Commitment to Profitable Initiatives

Ebere Nwoji

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, (GNI) has expressed its commitment to sustainable initiatives that will enable it perform optimally and maintain profitability track in 2022.

Managing Director of the company, Mrs Cecilia Osipitan, stated this at the annual thanksgiving and praise offering organised by the company at its first working day meeting of the year held at the its head office located in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Management emphasised on commitment to improved performance for profitability as thrust of discussion at the meeting.

Also the company’s performance and challenges faced in 2021 formed part of the highlights of the session.

Osipitan, in her New Year address appreciated all members of staff for their staunchness and performance in the past year. She also urged her colleagues in management cadre to bring to fore an unrelenting commitment and dedication in ensuring that the targets set for 2022 were met and surpassed..

She appealed to them not to relent in their quest of making the GNI Plc brand the most preferred and patronised brand in the insurance industry in Nigeria. She urged everyone to prioritise accomplishment as the watchword for the organisation’s operations in 2022.

She also announced the result of the half year appraisal exercise which according to her was in tune with the organisation’s resolve to always recognise and reward outstanding performance.

The details of the appraisal exercise showed that sixteen employees were elevated from different cadres of the organisation to higher positions of responsibility while thirteen members of staff received their employment confirmation owing to a satisfactory performance during their probationary period.

“Our greatest asset is the human capital which we have recognised as the key success factor in organisational growth and survival, hence we will keep motivating our employees through a continuous reward process so that they can perform at their optimal level at all times.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

