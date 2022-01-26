Dare Hosts Breakfast Session with Super Eagles on Arrival from Cameroon

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, yesterday morning in Abuja hosted the Super Eagles at a breakfast session on their arrival from Cameroon where the team crashed out of the Last 16 stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking at the occasion, Dare commended the Super Eagles despite the team’s early exit from the 2021 edition of the tournament.

He expressed confidence of Nigerians in the squad managed at the African football showpiece by Augustine Eguavoen.

“From all indications, Nigerians believe in the team. President Muhammadu Buhari believes in Eagles and I, as Minister, also have full belief in this team. Nigerians have every reason to be proud of this fine group of young men. I am immensely proud of how they performed as players and how they comported themselves as ambassadors of our nation,” began the minister who is convinced of the capacity of the squad to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

“They will in fact be encouraged and supported to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup finals later this year and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Tournament in Cote d’Ivoire next year.

By the quality of their games, Dare stressed that Super Eagles have put Africa and the rest of the world on notice. Nigerian football will be characterized by greater team work, effort and cohesion.

“This team will improve and become a solid and fierce contender in any competition we enter. Super Eagles team will show the world the great heights to which truly they can soar”, the minister restated his faith in the squad.

Dare commended Eguavoen and the coaching staff and concluded that they gave a strong performance despite the early exit.

“They faced the challenge bravely and gave a good account of themselves. They did their very best and that is all we can ask of them.”

Continuing, the sports minister remarked: “We will lift the spirit of our boys and as professionals they will look beyond AFCON and continue to work with their technical team to ensure continuous improvement.”

“The overall performance of the team during this tournament shows we have regained our better footing and are heading in the proper direction.

“Our football, once again was fluid, purposeful and beautiful to watch. We have a good team and Nigeria will help them to get better.”

The event was attended by the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, Ist Vice-President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Shehu Dikko, Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode and amongst other dignitaries.

