OGIRS to Partner MDAs in Blocking Revenue Leakages

James Sowole

The Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) has said that it will block revenue leakages with the collective efforts of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to achieve more than N155 billion revenue target for 2022 in the state.

The Executive Chairman of OGIRS, Mr. Olugbenga Olaleye, stated this in Abeokuta during a budget strategy session, promising that the agency would ensure the state delivers more than the targeted N155 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), while leveraging on the digitisation efforts.

He said: “The percentage increase over last year budget figure necessitated the collective efforts geared towards blocking and bringing all revenue leakages into the government coffers.

“When all units and MDAs work together, share ideas and information, area of leakages and more revenue opportunities will be identified.”

Olaleye enjoined all taxable adults in the state to pay the appropriate taxes as and when due to complement government’s efforts, to enable it provide more social amenities in line with electoral mandates.

Contributing, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Revenue, Mr. Abiodun Adeleye, said the programme was put together for revenue officers to rub minds, reflect on last year’s performance and strategise on how best to expand tax net, boost revenue generation and surpass the targeted revenue figure for 2022.

Earlier, the Director, Corporate Development Department, Mr. Taiwo Ogundimu, enjoined the participants to identify areas where more revenue could be generated and concentrate their strength to achieve an increase figure.

