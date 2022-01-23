Folorunsho Alakija’s Religious Vehemence

In the words of Harry Golden, “The only thing that overcomes hard luck is hard work.”

If there is anyone who believes so much in this witty and philosophical saying, it is no other than Africa’s richest woman, Folorunsho Alakija.

Indeed, if you have a chance encounter with this businesswoman and you tell her that she is lucky based on her current position, she will most probably shake her head vigorously and declare that it is all due to hard work and the grace of God. And for all her years of hard work, providence has been merciful enough to her. Perhaps, this explains why she has taken her religious fervour far above any other thing in her life.

While many of her contemporaries care less about worshipping their Creator, the billionaire oil mogul never jokes with it. In fact, she recently took her evangelism to a new dimension, as she was sighted preaching in the public.

Many were amazed seeing the businesswoman who is also the Vice-Chairman of Famfa Oil trying to win more souls into the vineyard of God. It is her own way of appreciating God for all He has done for her in the past years.

Penultimate week, Alakija stormed the Surulere area of Lagos preaching and winning souls. Before she set out on that day, she had enjoined her fans to watch out for her, as she announced on her Instagram page, quoting Mark 16: 15 that says “Go into the world and preach the gospel to all creation.

“I will be at Bode Thomas Surulere today to preach the wonderful gospel of Jesus.”

It was also disclosed that she put together a programme titled “Yes Lord Prayer Retreat” through her Rose of Sharon Glorious Ministry International, Ogundana Drive in Surulere, Lagos on January 8.

However, many of her followers have been asking why she focuses mainly on that part of the state. The answer is not far-fetched: the Lagos State-born billionaire started her business from Surulere before she grew in leaps and bounds.

