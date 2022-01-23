Buhari: I will Crush Terrorists Before I Hand over in 2023

Meanwhile, President Buhari has vowed to crush terrorists across the nation before he hands over power in 2023.

He made the promise while speaking at a State Banquet organised by Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i to round off the President’s visit to Kaduna State.

He also commended the State Government’s support to security agencies, saying the establishment of a ministry dedicated to internal security was a good step to tackle the menace.

According to the president: “I wish to assure the people and government of Kaduna State that the federal government is doing its utmost best to contain and crush the terrorists menacing our citizens and their property in parts of the country.”

The president commended the support the state government had been providing to security agencies, noting the establishment of a ministry dedicated to Internal security.

‘‘I wish to assure the people and government of Kaduna State that the federal government is doing its utmost to contain and crush the terrorists that have been menacing our citizens and their property in parts of the country.

‘‘On behalf of the federal government, I commend the efforts of the Kaduna State Government to respond to the demands of development.

‘‘The relationship between our tiers of government represents an instance of successful collaboration between the national and state governments for progress, peace and prosperity.

‘‘I urge Malam Nasir El-Rufai to push on and not relent in his efforts to accelerate change and progress in Kaduna State,’’ he said.

“I am glad to say that I have seen with my own eyes the remarkable changes across all the three senatorial zones,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Governor El-Rufai called for further military action to stop the activities of terrorists in the State.

‘‘We believe that further military action and more troops on the ground are needed to stop the terrorists that menace our people.

“But as we tackle security, we must also move forward with the things that our resources and planning enable us to do to make life better for our people,’’ he said.

