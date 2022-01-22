WildAid Launches Campaign against Illegal Bushmeat Trade

Omolabake Fasogbon

Conservation organisation, WildAid has unveiled a campaign to kick against the demand of illegal bush meat in urban centres.

In realising the objectives of the campaign, the organisation also partnered with other private firms including Optimum Exposures, JC Decaux, Pulse Out-of-Home advertising companies and over 15 media houses in Nigeria to further drive the message of the campaign.

According to the organisation, the exercise further aimed to support enforcement activities to tackle illegal wildlife trade and raise awareness on disappearing wildlife using the slogan “Keep them wild, keep us safe” and “Poaching steals from us all”.

The campaigns, which have active involvement of Ministry of Environment and other government agencies, featured popular artistes, footballers, religious leaders and government representatives, among other stakeholders to strengthen the effect of the exercise.

Shedding more light on the exercise, Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor stated that the move was a deliberate one intended to stop wildlife exploitation and trafficking.

“The Federal Government is committed to protecting, restoring and promoting sustainable use of our biodiversity. We will support the sustainable management of forests, combat desertification, land degradation and half biodiversity loss,” she said.

“Our collaboration with relevant agencies and stakeholders to stem the tide of wildlife overexploitation and trafficking has led to the development and implementation of strategies to combat corruption risk associated with transnational organised wildlife crime,” she said.

Founder and President of WildAid,Peter Knights reiterated that the awareness campaign was aimed at stopping the illegal consumption of bush meat and ivory trade in Nigeria.

He said, “With its dynamism and cultural influence, Nigeria can turn things around for wildlife and become a regional leader in wildlife protection which will consequently boost the economy through tourism and safeguard the Nigerian public from zoonotic disease.

