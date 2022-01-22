Moses Owoh Passes on at 73

The family of Late Patrick-Eze Owoh, has announced the sudden death of their beloved father, husband, brother and friend, Engr. Moses Nnajiofor Owoh, who died on December 27, 2021. He was 73.

Burial arrangements as announced by his family are as follows; on Friday January 21st, 2022, there will be Christian Vigil Mass by 6p.m. at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ogbete Enugu. On Wednesday January 26, Christian Wake, by 6p.m. at his home town, Umuene Village, Udi Town. Thursday January 27, Funeral Mass will be held by 11a.m., at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Udi Town, in Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State. Interment follows immediately at his family compound.

He was survived by a wife, children and a host of relations, including Amaka Owoh, a Senior Reporter with NTA 2 Lagos Network Centre.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

