Ikukuoma Unity Cup Ends in Style

It was an occasion of bliss and glitz as the long awaited 2021/2022 Ikukuoma Mbaise Unity Cup was kicked off at Ezeagbogu Secondary School in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

The tournament, being initiated and sponsored by High Chief Dr. Summers Nwoki.

The opening ceremony of the football competition in the entire Mbaise Nation was well attended and truly lived up to the expectations of the organizers.

Prominent dignitaries graced the occasion in solidarity for the sporting event.

Leading the pack of the distinguished personalities whose presence added glamour are, member in the House of Representatives, Emeka Chinedu, House of Assembly member, Anyadike Nwosu; the General Manager, Heartland Football Club, Promise Nwachukwu amongst many others.

The game was between the two finalists of the last edition, Okpofe football FC and Nnarambia Football FC and the match ended in a deadlock as the teams scored a goal apiece.

