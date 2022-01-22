Ganduje Vows to Secure Justice for Hanifa

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje yesterday assured that government would continue to meticulously monitor and ensure the prosecution of anyone found culpable in the kidnap and murder of Hanifa.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba.

The governor said already, measures taken in the matter include the indefinite closure and withdrawal of the operating license of the school where the child was allegedly murdered.

He said the Kano State Government was terribly disturbed that the people entrusted with the care of the child turned out to be her murderers.

Ganduje added that the government had been in touch with the family of the child and would remain so until justice prevailed in the case to serve as a deterrent to others.

The governor, who commended security agencies in the state for the prompt action that led to the arrest of those allegedly involved, stated that “while investigation is ongoing, the government will meticulously follow the case to its logical conclusion.”

He also commended the international community, human rights-based organisations and well-meaning Nigerians for their concern in the matter.

The Kano State Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Kiru, who announced closure of the school, also said the state government would commence investigation of unregistered private schools and teachers to check such criminal activities.

