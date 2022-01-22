Captain’s Day Golf Tournament Ends Today

Captain’s Day Golf Tournament comes to an end today after over two hundred golfers gathered to honour Captain of Benin Club Golf Section, Mayer Ologbosere in a two-day tourney.

The event, which is taking place at the BCGS golf course, Benin City, is holding a week after successful conclusion of the 8th Oba of Benin Golf Tournament which golfers attested to be the best organised tournament in the recent time.

The Chairman Organising Committee of the Captain’s Day, Stephen Ebaretonbofa on Wednesday stated that the two-day event teed-off yesterday with men’s hcp 19-28, ladies hcp 0-36, all veterans and super veterans, while cocktail was held by 6pm.

Ebaretonbofa, who also is the club competition and handicap officer stated further that men’s hcp 0-18, and all guests will be on course today, after which will be presentation of trophies and prizes as well as dinner party.

He explained that the Captain’s Day golf tournament is a special event in the club, set aside to honour the outgoing Captain of the club and to appreciate his immense contributions during his tenure. Having served meritoriously will officially handover the leadership baton to the incoming captain.

“His golfing friends both men and ladies across the country are in Benin City to honour their friends, and to wish him well in his future endeavors in the game.

About 200 golfers from Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba; Ogunnu Golf Resort, Warri; Sapele Athletic Club, Delta State. UBTH Golf Club, Benin City; IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja; Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos; Arsenal Golf Club, Owerri, Imo State; and many others are participating.

