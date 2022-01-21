Sirika: Ebonyi Airport to Expose State Agricultural Potential to International Market

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has described the Ebonyi State airport project as worthwhile, which will definitely open up the state to both domestic and international investments.

Sirika, who made the assertion while receiving the state Governor, David Umahi, in his office yesterday, described governor’s decision to build the airport as one of courage and foresight, believing that the airport is guaranteed to expose the state agricultural potential to the international market.

He told Umahi that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has since inception embarked on creating an enabling environment for the expansion of the aviation industry in Nigeria, which has been severally acknowledged by the global aviation community.

The minister in a statement in Abuja also gave the assurance that the Ministry of Aviation would do whatever is required to bring the project to fruition, considering the prospects for employment generation.

Earlier, Umahi had briefed the minister on the progress of the airport project, saying he remained committed to its successful completion, considering the expected benefits to the people of the state.

He expressed the appreciation of the state to the federal government, especially the Aviation Minister, for the encouragement and support in seeing the project to its present stage, assuring Sirika that the airport, when completed, will meet all industry requirements.

