Ondo Poly Lifts Two Years Suspension on Unionism

Fidelis David in Akure

The management of the Ondo State-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO) yesterday lifted the suspension placed on the activities of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo Chapter) over two years ago.

The management said it took the decision to avert any likely crises that might arise following the protest embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), RUGIPO chapter in 2019.

In a circular signed by the Administrative Assistant to the Rector, Mr. Nugbami, J. O with Reference Number, RUGIPO/REC/CIR/62/VOL.IV/166 dated 20th January, 2022, and obtained by THISDAY, it noted that the management is convinced that the Union is now ready to take its right of place in the running of its affairs towards the advancement of the ideals of the Union and those of the Institution at large.

The circular reads: “It would be recalled that on the 9th day of October 2019, the management of this institution had good cause to suspend the activities of the ASUP (Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo Chapter) based on the belligerent, uncompromising and confrontational attitude displayed by the then leadership of the Union which almost led to a total breakdown of law and order in the Institution.

“Since then, there have been series of interventions and engagements by the relevant stakeholders on the need to revamp and reposition the Union towards the realisation of its core objectives and responsibilities to the students, staff, management and, indeed, the entire polytechnic community.

“Towards this end, the management is convinced that the union is now ready to take its right of place in the running of its affairs towards the advancement of the ideals of the union and those of the institution at large.

“In the light of the foregoing, in the pervading spirit of reconciliation and industrial harmony and above all, based on the assurances that the Union will no longer derail or be infiltrated by the agents of destabilisation of the System, I am directed to state that the Suspension placed on the activities of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo Chapter) is hereby lifted with immediate effect”.

It enjoined the union to reciprocate the kind gesture by ensuring that only credible and focused leadership is elected into the various positions in the union, henceforth.

