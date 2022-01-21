Omo-Agege Hails Nigeria’s Oldest Monarch at 105

Sunday Aborisade

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege has congratulated Nigeria’s oldest monarch, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom in Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Ovie Richard Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro 1, on the occasion of his 105th birthday.

A statement yesterday by the Special Adviser to the Deputy Senate President, Yomi Odunuga, in Abuja, explained that the monarch, who was born on January 20, 1917, was installed on March 12, 1988 as the 12th Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom.

The Deputy President of the Senate applauded the monarch for his consistency in counselling leaders for peace, recommending the rule of law and encouraging his kinsmen to always work for the larger goal of building one great nation.

He described him as a quintessential traditional ruler, and prayed that the legacy of peace, harmony, prosperity and steadfast progress which the Olomu Kingdom had witnessed since the monarch’s reign would continue perpetually.

The king, he noted, “is an ambassador of unity, development and greatness, not only in Urhobo land and Delta State but in Nigeria, Africa and the whole world.”

The Delta Central lawmaker added that the royal father’s forthrightness and maturity had ensured stability and development in his immediate community of Olomu, Urhobo and Delta State in general.

He particularly commended the royal father for his long-held passion for promoting the virtues of good education, entrepreneurship and good neighbourliness among the youths.

Part of the statement read, “I join other well-wishers to congratulate you and thank you immensely for your service to your people and the entire country and pray that God grant you more grace on the throne in the years to come.

“As a father, role model and a bridge builder, you are a testament to the biblical text that ‘When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice.’ Without a doubt, you are a shining example to our youth and an enigma to behold.

“I pray that the almighty God will grant you good health and long life to continue serving your people,” he said.

