Emirates Flies World’s Tallest Height to Put Dubai 2020 Expo on Top

Keeping with Dubai’s ‘nothing is impossible’ spirit, Emirates said it is soaring up and around the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building for another edition of its viral ad campaign, the first of its kind on the planet.

Emirates hit the global headlines and social media feeds of millions in August 2021 when it took its brand message to new heights atop the Burj Khalifa.

This time, the brave stuntwoman is standing at the pinnacle of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar once again, holding up message boards with an invitation to visit the world’s greatest show, Dubai 2020 Expo , on the iconic Emirates A380.

She then gestures to her ‘friend’, the eye- catching Emirates A380 wearing the Dubai 2020 Expo livery, which gracefully soars in the background as she stands firmly on the spire of the world’s tallest building. The ad also features dynamic aerial views of Dubai and its iconic skyline, and culminates in a flypast over the impressive Al Wasl dome at the Dubai 2020 Expo site.

President Emirates Airline, Sir Tim Clark said, “Now at the halfway mark of its six-month run, the excitement and momentum around Dubai 2020 Expo remain strong. Our latest campaign boldly carries the Expo message and invites people to come and experience what is truly the world’s greatest show.

“There is nowhere else right now that offers the raft of attractions, top-class entertainment and music, riveting sports, vibrant country and themed pavilions, a thriving culinary scene and much more – all in one place. Dubai and the Expo are already top attractions and our aim is to give global travellers even more reasons to choose Emirates and Dubai for their upcoming winter and spring holidays.”

While the ad looked like it was shot effortlessly, the whole project involved in-depth planning and meticulous execution involving stakeholders across Dubai’s aviation eco-system, with a strong focus on safety at every juncture when conducting the low flying manoeuvres.

The carefully choreographed flypast involved the A380 flying at a low altitude of only 2,700 feet, the exact height of Burj Khalifa by Emaar. The aircraft also flew at a very low speed of 145 knots. To put that into perspective, the average cruising speed of an A380 is around 480 knots. The low speed ensured the aircraft could efficiently and continuously circle around the Burj Khalifa and achieve a tight radius without drifting away. In total, the Emirates A380 circled the Burj Khalifa 11 times to get a right selection of shots for the ad.

