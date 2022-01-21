BUA Petrochemical Will Add Value to Economy, Says Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Government has said that the proposed BUA petrochemical project to be located in Ibeno local government of the state will add value to the economy of the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, who gave the assurance while fielding questions from Journalists in Uyo said BUA petrochemical “is coming with a road project, ” and it will open up the coastal areas of the state.

Ememobong said with the more than 10-20 km of road the company has promised to build in the state, there was the urgent need to support investment in the state

The commissioner, who spoke against the background of how adverse media report could discourage investment, said the state government was eager to attract more investment to the state.

“The governor is struggling to bring investment and people are writing to scare away investors, threatening already existing companies. No matter where your pendulum will swing to, you will create a counter report,” he said.

“An investment is coming to your side and this is when you are choosing to start a fight. As enlightened as you are, don’t help them in the fight because they want to be heard. Reasoning will come to them that investment is coming here.”

According to him, the Ibom deep sea port project in Mbo local government which is being promoted by the state government would also boost the economy of the state.

“There are people who love to read themselves on the pages of newspapers and hear themselves in the news, it gives them a sense of importance.

“They don’t care what will happen to the larger majority, they are just interested in being seen because it is for their private business,” he said.

