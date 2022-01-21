Adamu Garba II: Holding APC Convention in February can Implode the Party

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adamu Garba II, has implored the leadership of the party to postpone the party convention scheduled to hold on February 26, 2022, to a more convenient date pending when the various warring factions within the party resolve their differences.

The 2019 presidential aspirant of the party APC made these remarks recently while speaking in an interview with foremost Television Station, AIT.

According to him, “Our party the APC, will be going into the convention on February 26 as decided by the National Working Committee (NWC), but we are only going into that convention as a divided party.”

Adamu noted that, currently, the APC has 14 states with different factions contending the leadership stand of the state executive of the party.

“Imagine if these 14 states delegates and executive members come to the convention ground, you have like Delta State excos One and Delta State excos two, Kano State excos one and Kano State excos two, is that what we are going to have on the stand.

“That means we have very serious level of selfishness sometimes from the elites across board whereby we can’t agree consensually on something that is meaningfully needed for the development of the country, we pay attention to what we should get.

“Like now, if we get into these situations, where we get into convention ground with the kind of challenges that we faced with now, we might likely face implosion.”

Adamu added that, should the party be faced with an implosion, it will be revising back to giving the People’s Democratic Power (PDP) the opportunity which APC exploited from them in 2014.

“That is why one of our APC party member, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu requested that the party should postpone the convention, perhaps may be till later date.

“Very fantastic opinion, then we condemned it. But frankly speaking, I don’t think that as we are now, we even ready to go into this convention ground as a divided home, simply because we have different factions in the party in different states and we don’t know what might be the outcomes of these convention, when we come on February 26.”

He said going ahead with the elections might spell very big doom to the party, destroying the legacies of the President Buhari and causing a lot of problems, while also transcending across every parts of our national life including governance.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

