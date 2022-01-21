14th Car Owner Emerges in Glo Joy Unlimited Promo

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, yesterday hosted the 17th prize presentation event of the ongoing Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza Promo. The event,which was the second presentation to be held in the city, had 109 jubilant prize winners of different items, including a brand new car and valuable home appliances.

Patrick Obekpa, a 52-year-old realtor in Gwarimpa, Abuja, emerged the 14th star prize winner of a brand new Kia Rio car at the event. The obviously thrilled winner expressed his joy saying:“I was on my way to the office when I got the call that I had won the car. Everything since that point has been like a dream. I have for a few months been saving up to replace my old car which was involved in an accident. That is why this gesture from Glo is stunning. I am forever bonded for life with the Glo brand from today.”

In all, 32 refrigerator winners were announced at the event, while 38 television set and power generator winners respectively emerged. One of the refrigerator winners, Maryam Buda, is a Business Administration undergraduate student of Taraba State University. In her words: “I was surprised as I was in Taraba State when I got the call. I feel great and want to say a big thank you to Glo for making me feel special today.” Similar feelings were expressed by television set winner, Joseph Negedu: “Wow! Just like that, I have a brand new television and it’s all thanks to Glo. It is truly wonderful and I’m so glad I belong to a network that cares about its subscribers.”

Globacom’s State Activation Manager, Ibrahim Katsina, who spoke on behalf of the company at the event remarked:“We launched this promo in furtherance of our commitment to give more value to our subscribers as they use their Glo lines. It has been an honour to have fulfilled the promises we made to our subscribers”.

The Assistant Director of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Martins Oteh, praised Globacom’s fidelity to its subscribers. He said: “Throughout this consumer promotion, Globacom has time and time again fulfilled all its promises to consumers for their participation in the promo. They have created a win-win situation for both them and their subscribers”.

The event was equally graced by the Assistant Director, Nigeria Communication Commission, Mr Moses Iyi; representative of the President, National Industrial Court, Honourable E.N. Agbakoba; Managing Director of Living Heroes, Princess Jubilee; Managing Director of Kaima Communications, Mr. Ikechukwu Anaele; Managing Director of Gulu Sanjiwos Nigeria Limited, Iris Umar Sanda, while top Nigerian entertainers, Godwin Komone (Godons) and Rachael Okonkwo, aka Nkoli, added pep to the event.

Overall, 17 prize presentation events of the Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo have been held across Nigerian cities where thousands of Glo subscribers have been presented with valuable home appliances such as television sets, refrigerators and power generators. This is in addition to the over 5,000 customers who on a daily basis win data plans and other Glo freebies in the promo.

The 15th car winner and winners of other items are billed to be announced at a similar event in Lagos on the 27th of January at Gloworld, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.

