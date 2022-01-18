N-Skills Workshop Equips 37 Master Trainers

Olawale Ajimotokan

The N-Skills Programme under the National Social Investment Programme N-Power has embarked on a training of 37 master trainers in Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq declared the training session open.

She said that the N-Skills programme targeted marginalized and disadvantaged population, including those with primary or no-formal education.

The minister was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali.

The 37 master trainers will coordinate the training of 6,475 youths selected from the 36 States and FCT.

She noted that the success of the programme would depend to a large extent on the capacity and commitment of the trainers to ensure effective delivery of the training in the core areas of life skills, foundational skills and entrepreneurial skills.

“The ministry worked with experienced training service providers to carefully select those to be trained today as Master Trainers. We expect these Master Trainers to effectively play their role of coordinating the training of the target beneficiaries of the N-Skills programme in their respective States and FCT.

She expressed confidence that with the calibre of resource persons and facilitators assembled the goal will be realised.

Earlier, the National Coordinator, NSIP, Dr Umar Bindir, noted that N-Power targets delivery capacity and capability alongside skills. He added that this was one of the measures being taken to ensure that the administration’s aim of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2032 is achieved.

The target beneficiaries will be provided with start-up kits upon completion of the training.

About 175 N-Skills beneficiaries were selected through random sampling from each of the 36 states and the FCT.

