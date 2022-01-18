Lukman Resigns as PGF DG over Convention Controversy

Adedayo Akinwale

The Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Dr. Salihu Lukman, has resigned his position.

His resignation is, however, said not to be unconnected with the outcome of the meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors held on Sunday in Abuja.

Investigations revealed that it was deliberated at the meeting on whether Lukman should be forced to resign or not.

Lukman had called on the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) chaired by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and other members of the committee to resign if they were unable to conduct the national convention of the party tentatively slated for February.

During the meeting, it was gathered that the governors were sharply divided on whether to force Lukman to resign or not

THISDAY checks revealed that while the majority of the governors opposed the pressure to force Lukman’s resignation, few of the governors insisted that he must go.

Regrettably, the power play from the various interest groups and power blocks, had consumed Lukman, who was seen by many as the conscience of the party.

As of the time of filing this report, efforts to get Lukman to react to the issue were unsuccessful, but sources close to him confirmed the development.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

