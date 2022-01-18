Chukwuka Monye Steps Down as Managing Partner of Ciuci Consulting

Kayode Tokede

The Founder and Managing Partner of Ciuci Consulting, Chukwuka Monye has stepped down after 15 years of outstanding service and is handing over to Mrs. Charity Ladi Babatunde, a People Experience and Digital Intelligence Quotient Expert, with over 25 years of eclectic work experience across various sectors including health, banking, and social entrepreneurship.

A renowned Social Innovator and Change Management expert, Chukwuka founded Ciuci Consulting in January 2007 and has grown it to be Africa’s leading indigenous consulting firm with presence across the African continent, Europe and America.

Ciuci Consulting was established to address the human capital challenges in Nigeria and to provide sustainable solutions to business development across various sectors by combining innovative strategies with consumer intelligence to achieve socio-economic impact and has successfully executed over 400 projects.

It has won several awards including the Stevie’s Award for “Innovative Solutions for Clients” in the Middle East & Africa category and 2020 Corporate Vision UK’s “Best Business Operations Management Consultancy – Africa”; & the MEA Business Awards 2021 “Best Strategy and Consumer Intelligence Company – Africa”.

Monye in a statement said: “For 15 years, I have worked with committed individuals to build the company into what it is today. The hallmark of any sustainably great organization is its ability to thrive and flourish with or without its founder. Ciuci was built with the future in mind. I am grateful for the last 15 years and very excited about the next phase for the organization and for myself.

“The new Managing Partner, Mrs Charity Babatunde is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHRi) and the pioneer DQ (Digital Intelligence Quotient) Ambassador in Africa. She continues to champion human capital development and responsible digital citizenship across generations. Mrs. Charity Babatunde will be supported in her role as Managing Partner by Mrs. Ifeoma Monye (Partner, Operations), Mr. Ayodeji Adewale (Partner, Finance) and Mr. OmohImoukhuede (Lead, Consulting Practice). The management team has over 70 years’ of work experience combined with competencies in diverse fields and sectors.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

