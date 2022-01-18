Amazon Energy Gifts Virtual Training Room to UNILAG

Bennett Oghifo

A new well-equipped Virtual Training Room has been donated to the University of Lagos’ Chemical and Petroleum Engineering Department to help promote technology and the practical component of engineering.

The Virtual Training Room was commissioned last Thursday at the Department by a team from Amazon Energy, led by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. David Olayinka T. Oluwatimehin, who earned a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos, and senior members of the Faculty of Engineering, led by the Dean, Professor Obanisola Mufutau Sadiq and the Head of Department Dr. Atoke Ogunibayo.

The initiative is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the organisation championed by Amazon Energy Foundation (AEF), its CSR arm. The company’s (CSR) activities cut across everything the organisation does. Amazon Energy is committed to behaving ethically and contributing to economic development. “I realised that students need to do what they have to do in school and come out and education has given a background for us. More important for me is the need to mentor these young ones,” Oluwatimehin said.

“I want to request that you allow us every now and again to spend time with the students to impact them…this is what I think the industry needs to bring back.”

Prior to the commissioning of the Virtual Training Room, Engr. Oluwatimehin informed the distinguished audience about the great strides Amazon Energy has made and their vision and mission.

According to him, “Amazon Energy is an integrated energy services company today. We started out doing engineering and have since integrated our processes to include fully EPC for several years.

“We started doing full EPC work engineering and construction and procurement about 8 years ago, having upgraded our management systems to enable us to do EPC work. We have been ISO certified for engineering over 10 years ago but recently got our ISO certificate for EPC work. Recently, we picked up an EPC job where we were flaring down 20 million cubic metres of gas. “We have designed and built four compressors, two ATM compressors and two LB compressors. The client upgraded the scope of the work and added a 24-inch 18.5KM pipeline across the River Niger which we built in four months, and it’s already delivering gas.

To demonstrate how the Training Room works, the Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer, Amazon Energy, Engr. Chinedu Okpareke, who watched history being made via virtual participation, addressed the audience.

Okpareke said, “We have launched this Virtual Training Training Room, but like we do in Amazon Engineering, we are an engineering company, we render services for the creation of facilities that will add value to the companies we work with. So, now that we have created this facility, my prayer is that the university will put it to good use. It is one thing to implement and it is another thing to maintain. I will ask the head of our corporate social responsibility foundation to ensure that the maintenance of this facility is included in the budget of our organisation.”

The Virtual Training Room is available to all Chemical and Petroleum Engineering students, which will help increase their accessibility to information thereby improving their technical skills.

The Dean, Prof. Sadiq said the Virtual Training Room would serve them well and would be put to very good use for the education of the students.

According to the Head of Department, Dr. Ogunibayo, “Amazon Energy surpassed our expectations.”

Amazon Energy prides itself on “Partnering Creatively: We Meet Your Energy Needs. A leader in the provision of innovative Integrated Energy Services, primarily to the Power and Oil & Gas sectors. We also have strategic interests in downstream trading and shipping.

“Whether it is subsea, surface and concept development or decommissioning, our all-round technical expertise and strong partnerships provide energy companies the racetrack to success.

“Our history of engineering excellence even in the most challenging environments, combined with our approach steeped in deep local knowledge delivers great results for our clients and stakeholders.”

Their strategy is “In Pace And Ahead With Technology. Technology is constantly transforming our industry in ways and speed never experienced before. The demands this places on the Oil and Gas industry are; the need to put the environment first, produce energy in more efficient and cost-effective ways, and meet the ever-rising energy demands.

“Wherever technology turns, we shall be there to take advantage to deliver innovation that translates into great results for our clients; that is the makeup of the Amazon Energy DNA.

Their Vision is “To be Africa’s Premier Energy Services provider,” and Mission is “To provide our clients with the highest quality of efficiently delivered services to satisfy their project objectives; we will seek to exceed their expectations, putting them first always.”

Core Values: “ExQCIT – We execute to quality standards providing creative solutions with integrity and teamwork.

Execution – we will deliver and deliver to the right standard.

Quality – whatever service we deliver, it’s not just about finishing it; it’s about delivering to standard. Quality of project execution is what we are known for in the market.

Creativity – we think outside the box in providing creative solutions to industry challenges. We never see problems; we see challenges.

Integrity – we keep our word.

Teamwork – we work internally as a team and demonstrate the same in working with our external partners.”

