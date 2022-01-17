MTN Nigeria Hails Super Eagles’ Second Round Progression

The official communications partner of the Nigeria Football Federation has congratulated the Super Eagles on their progression into the knockout round of the AFCON 2021 tournament.

Leading the praises is the Chief Executive Officer MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola. “We are backing the boys to make us proud in Cameroon. This team can go all the way and win the trophy. They have a proud nation brimming with passion behind them, and we are also behind them all the way. At the last tournament, we finished third, and we should be pushing on from there. The team is filled with talented boys with an opportunity to make history, and we want them to grab it”

Mercurial winger, Samuel Chuwkueze, gave the Super Eagles the lead in the third minute after scoring a fine volley. FC Union Berlin striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, scored the second goal of the game through a well-placed header on the stroke of halftime. Nigeria took a well-deserved two goal lead into the halftime.

The Super Eagles began the second half how they ended the first, Moses Simon made it three for the Eagles after placing a well shot past the Sudanese goalie. The Sudanese Falcons scored a consolation goal through a penalty after Ola Aina made a rash tackle in the box. Walieldin Khedr slotted the spot kick past Maduka Okoye.

Austin Eguavoen’s men will now proceed into the round of 16 with belief that they can go all the way to glory,

Nigeria will face Guinea-Bissau in the penultimate game of Group D on the 19th of January by 8pm.

