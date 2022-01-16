Linking Me with Drugs Repulsive, Says Obi Cubana

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

A popular club owner and philanthropist, Mr. Obi Iyiegbu (a.k.a Obi Cubana) yesterday said it was repulsive for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to link him with illegal narcotic business.

Iyiegbu, a Nigerian entrepreneur and businessman, stated this yesterday during an Instagram live interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze.

Reacting to his recent encounter with the NDLEA for alleged involvement in illegal drug deals, Iyiegbu lamented that it was repulsive for the agency to link with drugs.

TThe club owner, who is the Chairman of Cubana Group of companies, was on Thursday grilled for about five hours at the Abuja headquarters of the NDLEA.

He was granted bail and asked to return at a future date, following alleged suspicious payments made into Cubana’s account by a suspected drug dealer.

Narrating his experience with the agency, the club owner noted that he felt so low to be linked to drugs

“I was in detention for four days and three nights. I did not feel bad because I knew the agency would do a thorough job and if I am cleared, I’d be let go

“There was no witch-hunting. Nobody was after me. But to link me to drugs, it is repulsive. I have never felt so low. To me, it’s repulsive.”

According to Obi Cubana, he had made a covenant with God that he would never support, invest, or be a part of any drug business.

“This is something that my children could be victims of,” the socialite added.

He clarified that he was never accused of dealing on drugs or linked to drugs.

“I was never accused. I was never linked to anything but they said somebody paid money into my account, and I believe that the agency in question is a very responsible one.

“I know that at the end of the day, they would make their findings public,” he added.

