Lafarge Supports 130 Cross Rivers’ Schools

Ayodeji Ake

Lafarge Africa Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to host communities in Cross Rivers State with the inauguration of several development projects to mark its annual community day celebration.

The company’s Production Manager, Mfamosing Plant, Cross Rivers, Mrs. Idara Uyok at the 2021 stakeholder engagement recently, saying the initiative was part of efforts to strengthen the relationship between Lafarge, its host communities and the Cross Rivers State Government.

In fact, the production manager explained that Lafarge supported more than 130 secondary and tertiary institutions in 2021, as part of corporate social responsibility in host communities in the state.

Uyok remarked: “This initiative is to further demonstrate our commitment to supporting community development in line with our sustainability strategy, one of which focuses on people and our communities.”

She said the forum did not only provide an opportunity for Lafarge to interact with its various stakeholders but also to share its CSR scorecard for 2021 and other footprints within the communities.

“As an organisation, our commitment with our host communities goes beyond our activity today. We are focused on sustainable initiatives that will leave an enduring footprint within the communities, impacting generations in a sustainable manner.”

“In the year 2021, as part of our CSR footprint in the community, we supported over 130 secondary and tertiary students to stay in school through our annual educational support programme, donated school desks across communities, recruited NYSC volunteers for teaching support in our host communities, donated school materials for pupils in our host communities’ primary schools,” she further stated.

In addition, the company trained over 50 youths on scaffolding, carpentry, block moulding, fashion designing, computer and other vocational skills while several women were trained on poultry and feed making.

Motorcycles and Keke Napeps were also donated to youths in the various communities as part of the education and empowerment pillar of its CSR and Sustainability Development Goals – goal 4.

“We prioritize the health and well-being of members of our communities and we were able to launch a free medical outreach across communities, facilitated WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) projects in schools by ensuring that our public schools have good toilet systems and provided portable water for members of our communities”, she added.

Uyok noted that the building solutions company is committed to building progress for its communities through sustainable projects that will improve the lives of the people. As part of the Infrastructure pillar of its CSR efforts, the company supported its host communities to build a teacher’s quarters in Ekong Anaku community and a town hall in Essien town community. It renovated the traditional council palace in Kasuk, and the shopping mall at Obutong community as well as the on-going town hall in Mbobui community.

She expressed the company’s appreciation to the Mfamosing Plant Community Relations Committee, the entire village councils of the various host communities and the state government for supporting the company’s goal of creating peaceful and sustainable communities.

“While we appreciate the people of Mfamosing Host Communities for continuously ensuring an enabling environment for our business, we believe that we will continue to receive the understanding and support from all our stakeholders to enable us to achieve set goals and objectives which will positively impact our local communities,” she added.

Commending Lafarge for its contributions to the growth of its host communities, the Clan Head, Kasuk Qua Clan, HRM Ntoe Patrick Agbor said the highly impactful interventions by the company would really build capacity, alleviate poverty and curtail youths’ restiveness.

Various government representatives also took turns to express their joy and gratitude to Lafarge for the consistent show of a good neighbour to both their immediate host communities and others.

