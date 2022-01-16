Finally, Ibadan Kingmakers Okay Balogun as Next Olubadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The controversy trailing the nomination of the next Olubadan of Ibadanland in the last two weeks was yesterday resolved after a closed-door meeting between the Olubadan-in-Council and the Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde.

The meeting summoned by the governor over issue of the next Olubadan of Ibadan, was held at the State Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

That tongues had been wagging as to who would succeed the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who joined his ancestors on Sunday, January 2 at the age of 93.

The traditional ruler died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, during an illness.

Oba Adetunji died few weeks after the Soun of Ogbomoso and Asigangan of Igangan joined their ancestors.

The late Oba Adetunji, who was the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, ascended the throne of his forefathers on March 4, 2016.

Briefing journalists after the meeting presided over by the governor, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadan, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, who spoke on behalf of the council, said the perceived controversy surrounding ascension to the Olubadan stool had been amicably resolved.

“The governor has been magnanimous to have called this meeting because those of us that said we were not going to meet at all finally met and we have resolved all the matters.

“I can tell you that by next week there wouldn’t be any tension Ibadan again,” Ladoja, also a former Governor of Oyo State, said.

On the resolution of the meeting, Ladoja said the parties had resolved on how to settle the pending cases in court.

He said none of the council members argued that the Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun “is not the next Olubadan. All of us agreed on that one because that’s our hierarchy.

“I can tell you that Olubadan-in-Council is one and all is well; we are happy that the matter has been resolved and we are grateful to Governor Seyi Makinde.

On when to expect the announcement of next Olubadan, Ladoja said: “We have our procedure, now that everything has been resolved, the council will meet and present the candidate to the governor for assent.

“We thank all Ibadan indigenes and lovers of Ibadan for their concerned.”

According to a statement issued by Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr.Taiwo Adisa, the meeting had in attendance the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, High Chief Lekan Balogun; Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Owolabi Olakuleyin; Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rasidi Ladoja; Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Eddy Oyewole; Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Abiodun Kola Daisi; Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Amidu Ajibade; Otun Balogun, Chief Tajudeen Ajibola; Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe; Ashipa Balogun, Chief Adewole Adegbola; and the Ekarun Balogun, Chief Dauda Azeez Agagugu.

